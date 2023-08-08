Team USA posted a dominant 117-74 victory over Puerto Rico in their first exhibition match in preparation for the FIBA World Cup. Following the victory, Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram trolled Jalen Brunson by taking advantage of finding his lost wallet, via Legion Hoops.

Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram really used Jalen Brunson’s wallet to buy snacks from the vending machine 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cln6IfShhg — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 8, 2023

“JB, JB left his wallet, and we hit him…BI what did you get in the vending machine?”

Tyrese Haliburton laughs to himself as he shows off a bag of Funyuns he bought with Jalen Brunson's money, then asking Brandon Ingram what he bought for himself. The Team USA teammates laugh at Brunson's expense, although nobody will be that upset after such a good first showing.

Team USA got off to a slow start but ultimately cruised to a victory over Puerto Rico. Seven players scored in double figures with the high scorers being Anthony Edwards and Cam Johnson with 15 points each. Haliburton had seven points to go along with 12 assists, while Brunson had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Team USA will now hit international waters as they head to Spain for exhibition matches against Slovenia and Spain before FIBA World Cup tune-up games against Greece and Germany in Abu Dhabi.

Some were doubting the caliber of this year's squad after it was revealed that the Team USA Select team beat them in back-to-back scrimmages to start training camp. However, Monday night's dominant win emphasizes that this team will be as good as any in the FIBA World Cup. Stay tuned into more updates about Team USA as they begin their quest for a gold medal.