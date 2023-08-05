With the USA men's national team defeating the Select Team in three scrimmages on Saturday, all is finally right with the world. Or at least that's the feeling floating around the country ahead of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which begins on Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Team USA is looking to avenge a 7th-place finish in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Without sugar-coating the message or getting too flowery with the language, a 7th-place finish really isn't good enough for the United States of America in anything. Not even just because the U.S. is notoriously competitive in the world of sports.

Quite frankly, there's a reason that players stateside are universally seen as the upper echelon talents and Team USA is seen as the team to beat; they are.

If anybody knows that it's Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr., a member of the Senior Team and the NBA's reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Jackson would help quell concerns about Team USA on Day 3 of USA Basketball Training Camp as he discussed his thoughts on meshing with his new teammates.

“There's no adjustment,” Jackson says. “These are the best players in the world.”

Monday may be the first real test for Team USA, as they face Puerto Rico's men's national team in an exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in preparation for the FIBA World Cup. Team USA will then play four more exhibition games — against Slovenia, Spain, Greece, and Germany — in Spain and Abu Dhabi prior to the World Cup.

When World Cup play opens in Manila on Aug. 25, Team USA will then face Greece (Aug. 26), Jordan (Aug. 28), and New Zealand (Aug. 30) in Group C.