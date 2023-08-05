Don't let the world discussing the deeper meaning of Team USA losing against the Select Team in a couple of scrimmages distract you from the fact that there are several promising pieces on their roster ahead of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

As the highlights below show, players like New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram and Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards will be a tough cover for their opponents. Whether it's flying around on both ends of the court or making tough shots, these two should be prominently featured in Team USA's gameplan.

The 🇺🇸 #USABMNT Select Team got after it in today’s joint scrimmage 👇 pic.twitter.com/9Sx71yYktA — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 4, 2023

The other guys

Players like Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, and Knicks swingman Josh Hart should see plenty of minutes for Team USA.

Bridges, a breakout star for Nets last season, will be counted on to make a major impact on both ends. A career 37.6 percent shooter from 3 (40.9 percent on corner 3s) expect him to excel at what comes easiest to him. Haliburton, who shoots 40.8 percent from 3 from his career, may make his biggest mark with his proficiency from beyond the arc.

Brunson, a breakout star for the Knicks last season, is a player favored by both USA men's basketball managing director Grant Hill and head coach Steve Kerr. His character, command, and craftiness could all play a part in Team USA redeeming itself after failing to medal in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Lastly, there's Hart, whose hustle and… well, heart… can differences that won't show up on a piece of paper.

While Team USA has a strong roster, the Select Team had performances from several up-and-coming players that not only demonstrated their worth but spoke to where Team USA may need to improve.

Detroit Pistons engine Cade Cunningham and Houston Rockers high-flyer Jalen Green looked strong offensively in particular. However, Pistons center Jalen Duren — a player who was drawing comparisons to Hall of Fame center Ben Wallace as a rookie last season — and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid were among the players that did as well.

Jalen Green is showing out in the team USA scrimmages: Playmaking

self creation

catching lobs pic.twitter.com/BcScceik9p — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) August 4, 2023

A cause for concern?

The Select Team's ability to get into the paint consistently, and score, could be a true point of concern. Although Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis Jr. and Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. are award-winning players, centers from teams abroad typically known to excel at the traditional roles of a center, like low-post scoring.

The lane penetration from perimeter pieces may be more dependent on schematics — coaching — than anything else. Furthermore, the above highlights undoubtedly don't capture the full breadth of the scrimmage or what Portis and Jackson can or did provide.

Nonetheless, from what can be seen, one has to wonder if there will be any late roster changes ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which begins on Aug. 25.