Nicolas Batum and France basketball expected to contend for a medal in the FIBA World Cup tournament. Instead, they've been eliminated after just two games. After the poor showing, the Los Angeles Clippers forward could not hide his disgust.

“We’ve been together, we’ve been putting something in place for years…” Batum said after Sunday's shocking loss to Latvia, per the French news outlet L'Équipe. “I screwed up my last World Cup and it really pisses me off.”

Batum has confirmed that he will retire from his international career after the 2024 Olympics, which are being held in his native France.

France's exit is a stunning one for a team that captured the silver medal in men's basketball at the 2020 Olympics, losing a close game to Team USA in the gold medal game in Tokyo.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now, Nicolas Batum and France are incapable of moving onto the second round after two games. They can now place no better than 17th overall. That, after winning bronze in the last two FIBA World Cup tournaments.

Les Bleus' opening game was perhaps an omen for what was to come. Team Canada throttled France in their tournament-opening game, cruising to a 95-65 victory.

In their second game on Sunday, France was stunned in a 88-86 loss to Latvia, who features just one NBA player, Davis Bertans. Kristaps Porzingis represents Lativa, but will not play in the FIBA World Cup due to a foot injury.

Playing in his last World Cup as a France player, Batum was distraught after the loss on Sunday. “I'm scared to go home because we have let a lot of people down. A lot of people in the country believed in us to do something. They believed in it and we didn't do it.” he told France24.com.

A poor showing from France with less than a year until the Paris Olympics begin. Luckily, as hosts, France is guaranteed a spot in that tournament.