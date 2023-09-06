For the first time ever, Canada is through to the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup, where they will face Serbia. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the star of the show Wednesday in the quarters against Luka Doncic and Slovenia, showing out for 31 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

In the process, he made history, becoming the first Canadian player with multiple 30-point outings in the tournament since Leo Rautins way back in 1978, via Keerthika Uthayakumar. Not only that but SGA is also the first player since 1994 to take 12 shots or fewer and score 30+ point in numerous FIBA World Cup games. Electric.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star shot 67% from the field against Slovenia and was also huge on the boards, bringing down countless important rebounds. It's been a ridiculous tournament for the Hamilton, Ontario native, averaging 25 points, 7.5 boards, and 5.0 dimes while draining 54.7% of his field goals.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander balled out versus Doncic and Co., there were some big contributions elsewhere, too. RJ Barrett had 24 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dillon Brooks also added 14 apiece as well. Brooks was ejected in the fourth for taunting a Slovenian player, but the Canadians managed to hold it down.

That's now just one loss for Canada in the FIBA World Cup and just one more victory puts them in the final against the winner of USA/Germany. This is by far the best Canadian team to ever take the court in this event and with SGA playing at such a high level, the sky is the limit.

A gold medal could be around their neck in the coming days.