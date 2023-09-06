Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the best player on the floor in Canada's impressive 100-89 win over Slovenia on Wednesday in Manila, a victory that sends his country to the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup for the first time ever. The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar put together one of the most efficient performances in tournament history, dropping 31 points on just 12 shots while connecting on 14-of-16 at the charity stripe—a surefire sign of similar dominance to come in the NBA once 2023-24 tips off.

Superlative as Gilgeous-Alexander's effort was, though, the Canadiens likely wouldn't have beaten Slovenia if they failed to slow down Luka Doncic, a one-man wrecking crew at the World Cup entering Wednesday's knockout game. Hounded by Houston Rockets wing Dillon Brooks and Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder teammate Lu Dort from the opening tip, a clearly frustrated Doncic scored 26 points on 8-of-20 shooting against Canada before getting ejected midway through the fourth quarter for picking up his second technical foul.

Doncic continued his harsh criticism of FIBA referees after the game, claiming they told him during play that Brooks was being officiated differently because the notoriously brash veteran was “coming at us.” Don't tell that to Gilgeous-Alexander, though. As he sees it, Canada's overall will to win and the dogged defensive disposition of Brooks and Dort—not to mention ascending Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, his first cousin—was the driving force behind Doncic's labors.

“I think we just kept comin',” Gilgeous-Alexander said of Canada's defense on the Dallas Mavericks franchise player. “Obviously we have two really high-level defenders, probably two of the best in the world at their positions, and we just wanted to keep throwing bodies at him, keep throwing him different looks. Obviously a player of that caliber, you have to mix it up for him.”

1-on-1 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after his historic performance, and leading Canada to the semi-finals of the FIBA World Cup for the first time ever — pic.twitter.com/hPjJQDevBN — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) September 6, 2023

Doncic's 40% shooting in the quarterfinals was his worst mark of the tournament. His seven free throw attempts were a World Cup nadir, while Doncic's five assists matched a FIBA low, too.

With Gilgeous-Alexander staking his claim as the World Cup's best player and a horde of world-class wing and perimeter defenders on the roster, Canada's dreams are bigger than securing the country's first medal. The Canadiens are vying for gold, with only Friday's semifinal matchup with Serbia and a potential championship showdown versus Team USA standing in their way.

“We just gotta keep imposing our will, imposing our identity on teams for 40 minutes, and we'll be alright,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.