Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is silencing the noise aimed at Team USA after they fell to the U.S. Select Team in two scrimmages. The United States basketball team is looking to rebound at the FIBA World Cup after placing just seventh at the 2019 tournament. This year's tournament will begin in late August and take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Team USA, featuring stars including Paolo Banchero, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards and Brandon Ingram, are looking to bring back the title for the United States. Prior to their disappointing finish in 2019, Team USA won the cup back-to-back times in both 2010 and 2014.

If recent scrimmages are any indication, things do not look great for Team USA. To prepare for the tournament, they face off against the U.S. Select Team which is comprised of players who are younger and often not as polished as the official team. Even with greater star power and experience, Team USA was unable to defeat the Select Team in two different practices.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Kyrie Irving leapt to the defense of Team USA and cautions people from pressing the panic button, saying, “It happens, it’s part of the game when everybody is trying to find a role and earn playing time. You gotta give the guys on the World Cup team time to gel and get to know each others game. Don’t over reach with this post.”

Team USA only has about three more weeks to gel together before the FIBA World Cup begins. If they are unable to, another early exit could be in store.