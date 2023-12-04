A new thriller is in the works called Killing Castro that will star major actors Al Pacino, Xolo Maridueña, and Diego Boneta.

Al Pacino, Diego Boneta, and Xolo Maridueña will be starring in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Killing Castro in development

The movie features Eif Rivera as the director. It's about Fidel Castro, who visited New York in the 1960s, based on a true story. Castro meets with Malcolm X, who invites him to stay in Harlem. Meanwhile, this led to an undercover FBI agent keeping Castro from being exterminated by the Italian Mafia and also the CIA.

“I am honored to be part of telling such an important story that is a piece of history which was largely unknown,” Brad Feinstein, who produced and financed the film with his Romulus Entertainment, said. “Killing Castro perfectly encapsulates the type of stories we strive to tell at Romulus Entertainment, stories that do more than entertain audiences but create thought-provoking diverse content that bring to light the complexities of real life. We are looking forward to working with the incredible cast led by the inimitable Eif Rivera.”

As for the actors, you may know Xolo Maridueña from Blue Bettle. He played Jaime Reyes, Deadline states. Diego Boneta was in Rock of Ages and ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars, his IMDB confirmed. As for Al Pacino, he's probably very familiar to you, as the star of The Devil's Advocate, The Godfather, Scarface, Scent of a Woman, and more.

As of now, there's no projected release date for Killing Castro.