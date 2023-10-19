After years of hiatus, James Franco is back to take on the role of a U.S. Navy sailor stationed in post-World War II Naples. He will also become a father in this Italian drama called Hey Joe.

Directed by Claudio Giovannesi, known for the ‘Gomorrah' TV series and Piranhas, the film is currently in production in Naples, Italy.

In a departure from his recent legal issues, Franco will use both English and Italian to portray the lead character, Dean Barry. Producer Carlo Degli Esposti of Italy's prominent Palomar production company revealed that they obtained a waiver from SAG-AFTRA. This mean James Franco will be free to promote his role in the movie.

Set in 1944, Hey Joe follows Franco's character, Dean Barry, who falls in love with a young, impoverished local woman named Lucia. While stationed in Naples. Forced to leave her behind when returning to New Jersey, Dean later comes back to Naples in search of Lucia and their son, Enzo. But he encountered a vastly changed city and various challenges leading to a surprising climax.

The screenplay for James Franco's new film came from the pen of Claudio Giovannesi and acclaimed Neapolitan writer Maurizio Braucci. They previously collaborated on Piranhas.

According to Variety, the cast includes Francesco Di Napoli, Giulia Ercolini, Aniello Arena, and Francesca Montuori.

Produced by Palomar in partnership with RAI Cinema and Vision Distribution, “Hey Joe” will see an Italian release through Vision Distribution International.

Besides this, James Franco will also have various roles in upcoming projects, including a crime series and a portrayal of Fidel Castro in “Castro's Daughter.”