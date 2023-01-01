By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs are lighting up the fireworks ahead on New Year’s eve down in Glendale, as they are having a barnburner of a matchup in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan football looked like it was circling down the drain in the first half, with TCU ending the second period with a 15-point lead, but the Wolverines are showing no quit in them, with a massive third quarter putting them in a position to break a perfect trend in the CFP era, per ESPN Stats & Info.

TCU is the 9th team to lead by 15+ at the half in a CFP game (semifinal or final). The previous teams to do so are 8-0 in those games. The largest blown halftime lead in a CFP game is 14 (Oklahoma led Georgia 31-17 at halftime in the 2017 semifinal, & would lose 54-48)

Michigan football stepped into the field Saturday night as the favorite to win the matchup against the Big 12 powerhouse, but the Horned Frogs started the game on fire, with a 14-0 blast in the first quarter. Michigan football won’t score in the game until the second quarter, courtesy of a pair of field goals from kicker Jake Moody.

The Wolverines really got it going in the third quarter when they unloaded 24 points, with two touchdowns followed up by a successful two-point conversion each.

TCU hasn’t completely caved under pressure yet, but Michigan football has clearly established momentum it would greatly regret it didn’t have in the first half should the Wolverines ended up losing the contest — and the ticket to the National Championship Game.