As soccer momentum continues to build worldwide with major Lionel Messi transfer moves, the women's side is continuing to build their fan engagement. Recent forecasts are expecting to see a new record for attendance at this summer's Women's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA has sold more than 1 million tickets for this summer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, president Gianni Infantino announced. The 2023 event is on track to be the most-attended Women’s World Cup ever.https://t.co/LAlXaJ348Q — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 9, 2023

The previous record for women's sporting attendance was for 1.35 million fans in 2015 at the World Cup in Canada. With the current pace of ticket sales, they will shatter that previous record as the sport continues to grow worldwide. FIFA President Gianni Infantino is very excited about the current outlook for the tournament and what it will mean for the game as a whole.

“The future is women, thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever!” Infantino said recently on Instagram.

Fan support is coming from all over the world, as tickets have been sold in over 120 different countries. With over a million sold and still a month to go before the World Cup, the number is only expected to grow and surpass any previous record.

The World Cup is set to kick off on July 20, and it will take place between Australia and New Zealand as the host nations. The United States women are looking for the first ever three-peat, after capturing the title in 2019 and 2015.

The U.S. women have opened as +270 favorites to win the Cup, slightly ahead of contender England at +340, according to FanDuel. They are heavy favorites in their first match against Vietnam and will look to build a strong team bond early in the tournament.