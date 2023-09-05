Former Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal has made some damaging allegations on the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Qatar-based World Cup last year produced one of the most iconic world events in recent history, producing quality matches in the knockout stages. However, Van Gaal has made a stunning allegation on Argentina's historic win.

According to the reports from the Sports Bible, the former Netherlands boss believes the FIFA World Cup games were tailor-made for Lionel Messi to complete his sweet fairytale. He said, “I don't really want to say much about it. When you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals and how some Argentina players overstepped the mark and were not punished, then I think it was all a premeditated game,”

The 72-year-old believes everything was staged for the Argentine to win his country's first FIFA World Cup since 1986. He further added, “I mean everything I say. That Messi should become the world champion? I think so, yes.”

These comments have resulted in widespread criticism of the former Manchester United boss. One reporter said, “Argentina had 2 goals disallowed against Saudi Arabia, had 11 minutes added against the Netherlands where the Dutch equalized, conceded 2 penalties in the final… but according to Louis Van Gaal, it’s APPARENTLY RIGGED FOR ARGENTINA.”

Louis Van Gaal stepped down as Netherlands manager after the FIFA World Cup, and Ronald Koeman replaced him. However, the Dutchman also was part of Messi's fairytale in Qatar as his team took the eventual champions all the way to extra time in the quarterfinals. The game was locked at 2-2 as the Dutch came back from two goals down to equalize in the 101st minute. However, the heroics of Emiliano Martinez were enough to send the Netherlands home.