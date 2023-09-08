The Green Bay Packers are set to begin their 2023 NFL season with a date against the Chicago Bears in a major rivalry in Week 1. All eyes will be on Jordan Love, who finally gets his chance to be the starter after sitting behind Aaron Rodgers for three years. Love has played only 157 regular-season snaps in three years and will have made only one NFL start before the 2023 season begins on Sept. 10. In this article, we will take a look at Jordan Love's career so far and make three bold predictions for the 2023 season. We will focus on his yards for the season, season awards, and how far he will lead the Packers in 2023.

Jordan Love's Career So Far

Jordan Love was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He spent his first three seasons as a backup to Aaron Rodgers, playing in just 10 games total. His overall passer rating over two seasons is 79.7, though he did tally a 112.2 rating over four games in 2022.

3. Love will have better numbers than 2022 Aaron Rodgers

Let's start with the fact that Aaron Rodgers in 2022 didn't have his best season. He threw 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, accumulating just 3,695 passing yards. In the Total QBR ranking, he ended up 26th. This means that for Jordan Love in 2023, the expectations are not sky-high.

For Love, success this season doesn't mean matching the legendary Rodgers. Instead, he needs to lead the offense to perform better than last year. This is achievable because Rodgers faced the challenge of working with a very young group of wide receivers. The most experienced among them was Allen Lazard, who led the Packers with 788 receiving yards and six touchdowns but didn't fully step into the WR1 role.

Now, with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs entering their second seasons, the receiving corps should naturally improve. Love also has two new rookie weapons, Luke Musgrave and Jayden Reed. They can add a new dimension to the passing attack.

Take note that during the preseason, Jordan Love demonstrated a strong command of the offense. He completed 21 out of 33 pass attempts for 193 yards and three touchdowns without any interceptions. He's shown he can take care of the ball. With a robust running game and a full set of receivers, he should be able to outperform most of Rodgers' stats from 2022.

Throwing for 4,000 yards is no small feat. Only nine quarterbacks achieved this milestone last season, and Rodgers wasn't among them. However, even with an inexperienced group of receivers, Love can reach this milestone in his first full season as a starter.

While Jordan Love may lack experience, he isn't a rookie. He has spent the past three seasons mastering Matt LaFleur's offense. It is now a system that plays to his strengths. Love looked fantastic when he played last season, and the level of confidence in the Packers' new QB1 only increased this summer. We feel Love is poised for a promising season.

2. Love will be a Breakout Player of the Year Candidate

Even though Love is stepping into the shoes of a future Hall of Famer, he seems like something of an underdog among a group of young star quarterbacks. Part of this might be because he's relatively unknown. However, Love possesses a remarkable and unteachable asset: a powerful arm. Keep in mind also that he has the veteran-like touch he displayed in preseason passes and his three years of learning from Rodgers. He also had a smooth transition into the emergency QB1 role last season. These are all the ingredients for a surprisingly strong debut as a full-time starter.

Of course, there will be hiccups along the way. However, it's essential not to forget that coach Matt LaFleur has a strong running game at his disposal. With an explosive talent like Christian Watson in the mix, it wouldn't be shocking to see Love leading the charge in an NFC North push.

1. Packers make the Playoffs

Speaking of a big push, watch Love help push the Packers into the postseason. That's something not even Rodgers did in 2022.

Many people were quick to write off the Packers when they traded away Aaron Rodgers. That said, let's not overlook the talent that Green Bay possesses. Their defense features eight first-round picks and multiple All-Pros, including the superstar cornerback Jaire Alexander. On the offensive side, they have All-Pros and Pro Bowlers like David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones, and Elgton Jenkins, along with emerging stars like Watson and Doubs.

And again, there's Jordan Love who will take the helm. Not only has he impressed during the summer, but Love also operates in a quarterback-friendly offensive system. With an NFC North division that appears to be wide open, the Packers have a legitimate chance to surprise many this season.

In conclusion, don't count the Packers out just because Rodgers is no longer under center. With Love's potential and the talent around him, Green Bay could very well make it to the playoffs and perhaps even make a deep postseason run.