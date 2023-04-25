Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The New York Jets finally pulled the trigger on the blockbuster Aaron Rodgers trade Monday, sending a boatload of draft picks back to the Green Bay Packers for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. The entire fanbase is incredibly fired up and has Super Bowl dreams on their minds after bringing in such a proven play-caller, something they needed badly.

By no surprise, First Take head honcho Stephen A. Smith reacted to the Rodgers trade Tuesday and could barely hold back his excitement for Gang Green:

“That baad man is in the Big Apple, baby!… When you’re succeeding Zach Wilson, it’s heaven having arrived early— you didn’t even have to pass away & have a funeral.”

The Jets have a very strong team. Their defense is phenomenal and there’s no shortage of offensive weapons both out wide and in the backfield. The only thing truly missing was a quarterback. Zach Wilson was a failure and although New York says they’re not giving up on him just yet, the writing is on the wall. Aaron Rodgers is the main man.

The only thing is, how long will the veteran keep playing? He was deciding between retirement and running it back for another year in 2023, who knows if he’ll even continue to play after the upcoming campaign?

Regardless, the Jets evidently believe it’s worth the gamble. He’s got the likes of Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Corey Davis all at his disposal, and as we know, Rodgers already has chemistry with Lazard from their days in Green Bay.

It’s a good time to be a Jets fan. Let’s hope the team can not only end their playoff drought but make a deep run.