It has been nearly a dozen years since Final Destination 5 came out, but it appears that we will finally be receiving a sixth installment thanks to an exciting CinemaCon announcement.

It was announced during Warner Bros.’s panel that Final Destination 6 is officially in the works with Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein (who directed the live-action Kim Possible with Sadie Stanley) set to direct and Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) to produce and writing the story treatment. The news of Lipovsky and Stein was announced to be directing Final Destination 6 last September by The Hollywood Reporter, but this announcement confirms that the film is indeed moving forward.

Now can Lipovsky and Stein revitalize the franchise with as many installments as the Final Destination franchise does as Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence did with their Scream films? That remains to be seen. But according to THR’s initial report attaching the directors to the project, they claimed sources said that the pitch from Lipovsky and Stein was “the Zoom call to end all Zoom calls.”

The first five Final Destination films were box office hits — grossing a cumulative $657 million worldwide across all the films. The first five films featured the likes of Tony Todd (who appeared in three of the films) and a rotating slew of new faces in each film including Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

It’ll be a while before Final Destination 6 comes out, but this announcement should get fans excited and make for a great reason to rewatch all of the films.