It's now confirmed that Final Fantasy 16 will be receiving two paid DLCs, as they are now under development.

Here's a special video message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/MjyKzQXHRN — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) September 3, 2023

Naoki Yoshida, Final Fantasy 16’s Producer, held a panel during Pax West 2023. At the end of his panel, Yoshida made three big announcements regarding their latest Final Fantasy game. He first announced that the game would be receiving a free update, which is now live. The second announcement was one that many players have been hoping for. Yoshida confirmed that the game would be receiving some paid DLC.

Sadly, Yoshida didn't give a release date for the incoming DLC. All he mentioned was that the DLC was now “under development.” We at least know, however, that there will be two of them coming. Yoshida mentioned that this was thanks to feedback from players, who “wanted to see more of Valisthea's story and spend more time with her inhabitants.”

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He didn't give any information about what exactly the DLC will entail, but there are some theories floating around already, even before the announcement for the DLC went live. For starters, players are very interested in the lost Eikon Leviathan.

For those not familiar with Final Fantasy 16's plot, each of the game's elements has its own Eikons. There's Phoenix for Fire (Bahamut as well, but that's a special case), Garuda for Wind, Titan for Earth, Shiva for Ice, Ramuh for Lightning, Bahamut for Light, and Odin for Darkness. However, players were quick to notice that Water did not have an Eikon, who would likely be Leviathan. The game does touch on this and calls Leviathan the Lost Eikon. As such, it's likely that at least one of the DLCs will touch on this.

As for what the other DLC would contain, we don't have any idea or theories yet. It's possible that we could get additional side quests and stories for the duration of the game, or that there might be a post main story questline. However, until we receive official news, all of these will just remain as theories. As per the video, we can expect news for the DLC to arrive before the end of the year.

That's all the information we have about the two upcoming paid DLCs for Final Fantasy 16. The game is currently available on PlayStation 5. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.