Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is going to be the game all Final Fantasy fans should play to refresh themselves of what really was the original story of the game: remake be damned. Here are all of the details you need to know about FF7 Ever Crisis including its release date, gameplay, story, and details.

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis Release Date: September 7, 2023

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis has a release date of September 7, 2023. It releases exclusively on mobile on Android and iOS. The game was developed and published by SQUARE ENIX.

Gameplay

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis offers a revised and modernized take on the JRPG gameplay that fans experienced in the original Final Fantasy 7 game.

The game features gacha mechanics, meaning players obtain gear and equipment through randomized draws that require usually paid currency. Story progression requires players to be geared up for some battles, which means players' progression can be stalled based on their luck and their likelihood to pay real-world money for more pulls.

Some form of co-op is available as an additional game mode where players team up for a party of three to take down bosses, giving them materials to use for its gacha mechanics.

Story

SQUARE ENIX changing the story of Final Fantasy 7 with the remake trilogy ruffled some feathers. Thankfully, this new retelling of Final Fantasy 7 and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 retells the story from the old PSOne game, and as an added bonus, tells the backstory of Sephiroth that was never told before. Hence, even if you aren't interested in retracing the game's story from 1997, the game still tells something new for old fans to pick up on.

Ever Crisis' story is divided into episodes and gameplay is played in episodic story missions. Each episode contains stages that players have to complete sequentially.

