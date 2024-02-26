The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review scores are now out, see where the long-awaited sequel sits among the other games in the franchise! Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth worth it, or should you pass and save your wallet some pain? Find out here.
Final Fantasy 7 Review Scores – UNIVERSAL ACCLAIM on Metacritic
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a release date of February 29, 2024. It will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5. Players can order the Standard Edition, which includes only the base game, or the Digital Deluxe edition. You can read more about the release, gameplay, and story on our feature here.
The average Metascore earned by Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ends up at 93, earning it the Universal Acclaim title on the platform. This is significant for another reason: it is one of the few Final Fantasy games to breach 90-plus, and by a large margin, too.
It became the sixth Final Fantasy game to achieve this feat, and its score is the second-highest in the whole franchise, beaten by Final Fantasy IX for the PS1 by one point. Under FF7 Rebirth, Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy XII (PS2), Final Fantasy VI Advance (GBA), and Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (PC) all sit at 92.
All of these reviews were done by game journalists ahead of the game's release on February 29, 2024. All reviews were done on, presumably, the release version of the game on the PlayStation 5. Each of the respective reviews are linked.
Cassidy Stephenson of Dexerto gave the game a perfect 5/5 (100) on their review of the game. As a self-proclaimed fan of the Final Fantasy franchise, she revealed that Final Fantasy 7 is one of their favorite installments in the series, second only to Final Fantasy 10. She praised the game's retelling of the OG FF7 story with its own spin, the Synergy Abilities garnishing the combat, and the challenging boss fights. The only thing closest to a negative that could be gleaned from this review is the fact that players will have to wait four years for the sequel, and even then, she says it's worth it. “Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is ultimately worth the four-year-long wait, leaving you wanting for the next installment. This is Game of the Year material and an exceptional follow-up to a revered first entry. It handles the beloved material with care while still establishing its own new voice, making for a stellar sequel,” she concluded.
Dot Esports published their review courtesy of Andrew Highton who also gave it a perfect (100) score. He was kind enough to include a pros and cons table – listing the story, soundtrack, characters, combat, and hours-long side content in the former and “genuinely, none” for the cons. He concluded his review pretty much in a similar manner to Dexerto's Stephenson: “It’s not often you write over 1,000 words and have virtually nothing bad to say about a game, but that’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s a masterpiece, a work of art, bonafide breathtaking brilliance,” Highton wrote. “Anything I felt was a shortcoming with the 2020 remake has been rectified in Rebirth and blown away as if caught in an Aeroga spell. 50 hours in, I’ve not even come close to reaching my Limit Break yet. If Square Enix needs another four or five years to deliver the final iteration and bring down the curtain on the FF7 remake trilogy, Rebirth is proof that good things come to those who wait.”
As of the time of writing this review scores article, all 120 reviews on Metacritic sit on Positive. Many facets of the game were praised, as outlined by Highton from Dot Esports in his review. For the few that found flaws in the game, they pointed out that the game has pacing issues, especially in the latter parts of the game.
Michael Higham of IGN put down their verdict of 9/10 (90) for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth impressively builds off of what Remake set in motion, both as a best-in-class action-RPG full of exciting challenges and an awe-inspiring recreation of a world that has meant so much to so many for so long.” As for where it missed the mark, Higham wrote “It does fumble the execution of its ending, getting caught up in the mess of its multiple twisting timelines, but new moments and the overarching journey manage to evoke a deeper sense of reflection in spite of that. So, for as flawed as parts of how this classic has been reimagined might be, Rebirth still stands out as something both thrilling and unexpectedly impactful.”
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's lowest review scores are few and far between and are not even that low objectively. One of them, given by Tom Regan from The Guardian, gave it 4 out of 5 stars, translating to an 80 when put on a scale of 100. “[Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's] expansiveness comes at the cost of narrative focus, and cleverly scripted cinematic moments are interrupted by momentum-killing processions of mini-games, puzzles and fan-baiting filler,” Regan wrote. “Longtime fans will hungrily slurp up every morsel of sugary fan service here, savouring every extra moment spent with this hugely beloved cast. For Avalanche-loving diehards, this is a miracle of nostalgia-stirring dream fulfilment. Newcomers hoping to experience one of the medium’s most beloved stories in its new, modern form, however, should be prepared for some yawn-inducing lows alongside many Buster-sword swinging highs.”
VG247's Alex Donaldson gave it a similar 4/5 stars (80) in their review, citing the game's bloat (not in the “2010s Ubisoft open world icon vomit way”, in their words). “As with many of the dilemmas of FF7's characterful narrative, this review becomes a matter of the heart facing off with the head. Leveling my full critical faculties at this game, head-first, there’s much to address. My joy at the game’s best does not absolve it of these problems. Lessons for the third game are in obvious abundance. Flaws be damned, scores be damned, though. In my heart, this will inevitably end up as one of my favorite games of 2024 – its vibes are simply irresistible.”
Apart from the few who pointed out the game's lackluster pacing, the critics loved Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
From Evan Valentine of Comicbook.com who gave it a 5/5 (100) and is claiming the 2024 Game of the Year title for it (we do not blame them): “Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth improves on nearly every aspect of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, pushing the PlayStation 5 to the limit and creating a jaw-dropping experience in the process. Improving on both the Remake and the original version of the game seemed like a nigh impossible task, but somehow, Square Enix was able to do just that.”
GAMINGBible's review by Dan Lipscombe also earned it a perfect 100: “It’s hard not to bring nostalgia into it. I can ignore those quibbles I have because of the countless times this game made me feel something, whether that be anger, joy, sadness, or empathy. As I rolled the credits I realised this was exactly the game I’ve wanted to play since I was 17 years old. It’s playing one of my favourite games all over again, experiencing everything fresh – and loving it just as much as I did over two decades ago.”
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 29, 2024 exclusively on PlayStation 5.