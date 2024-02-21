I'm going to need side quests to afford this.

Fans of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy may be looking at a significant financial and time commitment as they could end up spending upwards of USD 1500 to play the entirety of the saga, according to recent revelations.

FF7 Remake Trilogy – Not Enough Gil

The OG Final Fantasy VII was released for the PlayStation in 1997 and followed the story of Cloud Strife. Square Enix then revived the franchise with Final Fantasy 7 Remake in April 2020 for the PlayStation 4. It was released as an exclusive, so people who wanted to play it immediately had to shell out about US$ 400 for a brand-new console on top of US$ 60 for the videogame itself.

Another US$ 20 is optional, if you're counting the INTERmission DLC for the base game. Around this same time in 2022, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was released for PlayStation 5 and Steam. This version of the game contained the Yuffie-focused DLC and the base game alike, and will run you 70 bucks.

This brings our running total to US$ 480, assuming that the player wanted to play the newest release as soon as possible and did not own any compatible consoles prior.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, slated for a late February 2024 release, will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. It's currently listed for US$ 70 for the standard version. Needless to say, you'll also need a PS5 for this, and that's US$ 500 will be taken out of your wallet.

With the second game, we breach the four-digit mark as our running total becomes US$ 1060.

Now Square Enix has been quite hush-hush about the third game, but we do know for a fact that it will be a trilogy. In an interview, the FF7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi stated that the team began developing Rebirth towards the end of Remake, and noted how the third game in the trilogy is in a similar state currently.

This information may be minimal, but this gives us a rough estimation of when the series' conclusion will be released. Given the four-year gap between Remake and Rebirth, the still-untitled third game could very well be released in 2028.

It's also not a farfetched idea that it will be on the PlayStation 6 (or whatever the successor of the PS5 will be). Sony themselves have said that the PS5 is entering “the latter stage of its life cycle.” Assuming that this is the case, the enthusiastic Final Fantasy 7 player will have to shell out an optimistic US$ 70 for the game and an additional US$ 600 for the new console, accounting for trends and inflation.

With this, our grand total for the FF7 trilogy player's expenses is US$ 1730! This comes with a lot of asterisks, such as all calculated prices were release prices, and the fact that there is little known information about the third game.

Grab your Final Fantasy 7 fan friend and give them a hug, because the financial investment isn't the only thing they have to worry about. They also have to come to grips with the fact that the trilogy will have spanned about a decade before all three games are released. The time commitment, however, is another whole conversation to be had, but we'll save it for when the trilogy's officially announced.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released on February 29, 2024 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

