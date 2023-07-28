Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) is finally making its way to Xbox Series X and S, with the release date and open beta test announced as well.

Final Fantasy 14 Xbox Release Date: Spring 2024

Announcing #FFXIV for Xbox Series X|S! Following an open beta test during Patch 6.5x, we'll proceed to the official release in Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/TZS69Edq4j — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 28, 2023

For starters, let's talk about when the game will come out. FFXIV's Xbox release date is in the Spring of 2024. Additionally, players can opt to join the open beta test during the game's Patch 6.5x.

The announcement for the release came on Day 1 of the North America Leg of the FFXIV Fan Fest. Near the end of his keynote speech, FFXIV Producer Naoki Yoshida called in a special guest. As it turned out, said guest was Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. Then, they both announced that the game would see an Xbox release, specifically on the Series X and S. Spencer noted during his time on stage how happy he was for the game to come out on Xbox, and that he was looking forward to more Warriors of Light playing the game.

Originally, back in 2013, the game was only available on PlayStation 3 and Windows. Then, in 2014, they released the game on PlayStation 4. Soon after, in 2015, the game became available on Mac. The latest release would be in 2021 when the game became available on the PlayStation 5. In its almost 10 years of service, this is the first time that the game will become available on the Xbox.

They didn't give an exact date for both the open beta test, as well as the official release of FFXIV on Xbox. However, we can give a rough estimate of when it will be. Patch 6.5 will arrive sometime this year, probably near the end of the year. That means players can join the open beta test either at the end of the year or early next year. As for the official release, Spring of 2024 starts at around March and will last until May. That three-month period will be the window for the game's Xbox release. Once more information becomes available, we will be sure to let you know.

That's all the information we have about Final Fantasy XIV's Xbox release, its release date, and the open beta tests. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.