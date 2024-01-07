The second new job coming to FFXIV Dawntrail is the Mage DPS Pictomancer.

During the Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Las Vegas FanFest 2023, they revealed that Dawntrail will contain two new jobs: a melee DPS and a mage DPS. It is now the mage DPS's turn to be introduced, as the latest Dawntrail trailer just revealed the identity of the new job arriving at FFXIV: Pictomancer.

During the FFXIV London FanFest 2023, the developers revealed the identity of the melee DPS class: the dual-sword-wielding Viper. Now, during the FFXIV Japan FanFest 2024, they unveiled the new Mage DPS: Pictomancer. The concept for the Pictomancer is described as such:

Works in the medium of mixed Aether, wielding a specialized brush to render their imaginings reality. These creations include not only creatures and weapons but landscapes as well. As evoking such wonders takes time, the Pictomancer also keeps instant-cast abilities and spells at the ready.

Much like its Final Fantasy VI counterpart, Pictomancers can use their brush to draw monsters and attack with them. Players can see this in the trailer when the Pictomancer drew a Moogle to use a beam to attack the enemy. The video also shows the Pictomancer drawing the attacks of other monsters. The main difference between FFVI and FFXIV versions of the Pictomancer is that in FFXIV, the Pictomancer can also draw landscapes. This is visible in the trailer when the Pictomacer drew mountains and shooting stars.

During his keynote speech, FFXIV Director and Producer Naoki Yoshida mentioned that although the Pictomancer is a DPS class, it does have some support capabilities. It's highly likely that some of the Pictomancer's abilities, specifically the landscape drawings, will provide buffs to teammates. However, it's important to remember that the Pictomancer is not a true support class like the game's healers. At the same time, players should not treat them as all-out attackers like Black Mages. They're somewhere between the two. Yoshida also mentioned that the Pictomancer cannot Raise fallen comrades, unlike the Summoner and Red Mage.

Yoshida also gave details about how to unlock the class. Much like the Viper, players do not need to reach a certain level with a certain class to unlock Pictomancer. As long as they reach the level requirement in any job, the quest to unlock the Job becomes available in Gridania. The Job starts at level 80, and has the same level cap as other Jobs in Dawntrail: 100. As for what exact skills the Pictomancer has, we will have to wait for a future Live Letter.

That's all the information we have about the new Mage DPS Job, Pictomancer, coming to FFXIV in Dawntrail. More information about Dawntrail is available in the official FFXIV Dawntrail website. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.