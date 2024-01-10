The Japanese pitcher signed with Chicago on Tuesday.

Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga has agreed to a “tentative contract” with the Chicago Cubs, just days before the Japanese pitcher's posting date was set to expire.

Now, detail are emerging on Imanaga's deal with the Cubs.

The deal is for multiple years in the range of $15 million annually, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network:

“Sources: Shōta Imanaga's deal with the Cubs, once finalized, will be for multiple years with an average annual value in the $15 million range.”

Imanaga posted a 2.80 ERA and 7-4 record in 22 outings for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in 2023. The left-hander figures to be an important part of the Cubs' starting rotation in 2024 and beyond, especially with Marcus Stroman likely to sign elsewhere in free agency.

The Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants, and Boston Red Sox were rumored to be suitors for Imanaga's services as well.

While Imanaga is not viewed as the potential ace of the Cubs staff, like fellow Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was, he could be a solid arm to add to a rotation. He throws a fastball, slider, curveball and changeup, but his command is his calling card.

With Imanaga off the board the top remaining starting pitchers available in free agency continue to be Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell.

Montgomery went 10-11 last season with a 3.20 ERA in 188.2 innings pitched. He also had a stellar postseason with the Texas Rangers during their World Series Championship run.

Snell went 14-9 for the San Diego Padres last year. He had a 2.25 ERA and struck out 234 hitters in 180 innings. He also led the National League in walks issued with 99 free passes.