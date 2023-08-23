Fiorentina have reportedly told midfielder Sofyan Amrabat that he is running against time to decide his fate in domestic football. The Morocco midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United for most of this summer.

According to the reports from Football Italia, Fiorentina have told Amrabat that he has time until Friday to decide whether he is staying at the club or leaving. Alongside Manchester United, Liverpool have also been made aware of the availability of Amrabat after missing out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo this summer.

Fiorentina do not want the Morocco midfielder to leave within a few days in the transfer window, which would not allow them to replace him with a similar quality. The asking price of Amrabat is reported to be €30m, while multiple European clubs are interested in his services. Considering the amount in which the players have been going for, a €30m deal for Amrabat looks like top business.

The Morocco midfielder is considered a cult hero in his country. He was one of the biggest reasons behind Morocco's first-ever World Cup semi-final in 2022, where they notably beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarter-final. Morocco was the first African side to reach the final four of the competition.

Alongside that, Amrabat was also influential in Fiorentina reaching their first-ever UEFA Europa Conference League Final, where they lost narrowly to West Ham United. Barcelona were close to agreeing on a deal with the Serie A club for the services of Amrabat in the January transfer window, but the Catalans couldn't agree on a suitable fee.