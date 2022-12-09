By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

Fire Emblem Engage revealed Wave 1 of its Expansion Pass during The Game Awards 2022. The pass will include characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses and more.

Fire Emblem Engage: Expansion Pass Wave 1

The announcement came in the form of a brief trailer during The Game Awards 2022. It showed a glimpse of gameplay before introducing the paid DLC for Fire Emblem: Engage – an Expansion Pass featuring the Emblem Characters Edelgard von Hresvelg, Claude von Riegan, and Dimitri Alexandre Blaiddyd.

It will also include Tiki from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and Fire Emblem: Awakening. Wave 1 of the expansion pass comes with these characters, along with in-game support items and accessories and a Silver card. It will release on January 20, 2023, alongside the main game.

The official description on the Nintendo Store reads as follows:

Emblem Bracelet for Edelgard/Dimitri/Claude will be added (three Emblems that dwell in one bracelet). When a unit wears the Emblem Bracelet, they will receive stat boosts (including a 20% increase in earned EXP). Note: You will receive the bracelet immediately after viewing the event on Lookout Ridge in the Somniel.

Emblem bracelet for Tiki will be added. A unit wearing the bracelet will have improved stat growth when leveling up. Bracelet becomes available after clearing the newly added Divine Paralogue map.



The Support items included are:

Boots, Seraph Robe, Energy Drop, Spirit Dust, Secret Book, Speedwing, Goddess Icon, Dracoshield, Talisman You will receive these the first time you visit the Somniel after Chapter 5.



The Accessories are:

Rare Set, Frilled Band, Big Ribbon, Single Earring, Round Specs You will receive these the first time you visit the Boutique after Chapter 6. Receive at the Boutique in the Somniel.



The Silver Card gives you a 30% discount when making in-game purchases in the Armory and Item Shop. You can claim this item in the newly added Divine Paralogue map.

Three additional waves of DLCs were also announced for 2023. Wave 2 will include in-game support items and accessories, while Wave 3 will add more Emblem characters. Wave 4, the year’s last Expansion Pass, will include a new story scenario, characters, locations, maps and even class types.

The Expansion Pass goes for $29.99 on the Nintendo shop.