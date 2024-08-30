A constant tradition within the Nike family will receive another chapter as Phoenix Suns' All-Star Kevin Durant is set to pay homage to his Aunt Pearl once again through his Nike KD line. Most recently headlining his latest signature Nike KD 17 sneakers at the Paris Olympics, we'll see the annual pink colorway return in honoring one of Durant's greatest influences.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Kevin Durant first paid homage to Pearl Williams, or Aunt Pearl, in 2012 with his extremely popular Nike KD 4. Aunt Pearl is known as a massive part of Durant's life, caring for him when his mother would have to work multiple jobs to provide. Durant has held her memory close ever since her passing in 2000 and his sneakers have been a huge catalyst for doing so.

It's a tradition for Kevin Durant to release a pink “Aunt Pearl” colorway with each one of his latest signature sneakers and the Nike KD 17 will be no different. As we get a first look at the latest offering from Nike, we see a classic color scheme that has worked time and time again for Kevin Durant and providing the best possible tribute.

Nike KD 17 “Aunt Pearl”

As of now, retailer images have been provided by @JDSports and confirmed by several sneaker outlets, so we can reliably assume this is the official colorway of the latest “Aunt Pearl” KD 17. The colorway features the traditional pink taking a softer tone throughout the uppers, tongue, and midsole. We see a brighter pink throughout the treaded outsole, a small hit on the midsole, and throughout the Nike Swoosh. It's a fairly muted colorway compared to past variations, but it's very clean and works in a subtle, yet effective way.

Finer details include intricate paisley stitching throughout the back heel panel, along with a stitched “AP” on the left shoe accompanied by a stitched “KD” on the right shoe. The KD logos on the tongue are done in a pearly bubble for obvious reasons, adding a great eye-catching detail to finish the look on these.

There's no official word on a release date as of now, but it's expected that we'll see these come this holiday season in 2024. They're come with a retail tag of $160 and will likely release on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for further updates!