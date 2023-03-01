Fitness Boxing gets an anime treatment with the anime getting its indelible presence leaked into the exertainment game for the first time. Here is everything you need to know about Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star, including its release date, gameplay, and details.

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star Release Date: March 2, 2023

Learn how to beat up buddies the same way Kenshiro boxes his way to victory when Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star gets released on March 2, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Based on the original Fitness Boxing game now with the anime treatment, the game gets some silliness injected into it which is aimed to make the game much more interesting and less dragging and repetitive.

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star Gameplay

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star still has the base gameplay loop of the game it’s based on. Players select one of the available characters as their coach, and their coach will guide them through boxing routines, teaching players boxing moves, and techniques, fully voice acted by their anime voice actors. New to this version is the “Battle” mode, which puts players in a gauntlet of matches against bosses like Raoh, or against droves of outlaws. This puts players’ skills to the test as they now have to apply their learnings to an actual fight! Kinda…

Apart from boxing techniques, players’ instructors in Fist of the North Star will also teach them additional special techniques, like the Flying Cross of the Phoenix which involves hand chops, and the Hokuto Hundred Blows Rushing Fist which requires players to punch as many times as fast as they can, and then shout “You’re already dead!” while doing so (shouting required only for true anime fans).

Players will also be able to unlock and select different costumes for the characters they can use as instructors in the game. With the anime’s music also faithfully recreated in the game with a total of 20 songs making the cut, fans will really feel the Fist of the North Star treatment in this version of Fitness Boxing.

