With their monstrous $78 million opening, Five Nights at Freddy's is the third-biggest horror opening of all time domestically.

The historic opening from Universal and Blumhouse opened to this massive number despite being available on the streaming platform Peacock, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Five Nights at Freddy's record box office opening

Freddy's take was $39.5 million, which included $10.3 million in Thursday previews.

The animatronic horror thriller came in way ahead of industry expectations. Setting a record for the third-biggest horror opening behind New Line's It movies is impressive. Additionally, it's the biggest horror opening of 2023 to date, which belonged to Scream VI ($44.4. million), and the second-best opening of all time for a video game adaptation flick. Not adjusted for inflation, the Super Mario Bros Movie raked in $146.3 million., making it the biggest.

Overseas, the Freddy gang has good news since it opened to an estimated $52.6. million from 60 markets — making it a global start of $103.6 million. The film had a modest $25 million production budget.

The movie passed Halloween, which started with $76.2 million in 2018. It marked the biggest domestic opening ever for Blumhouse, not adjusted for inflation. Another notable launch was The Mummy Returns ($68.1 million), not adjusted for inflation; it ranked as the top opening ever for a horror pic rated PG-13.

Many critics weren't too kind to the Freddy Fazbears Pizzeria-based film with a 26% Tomatometer. However, audiences seem to enjoy it, giving it an 89% on Rotton Tomatoes.

Universal insiders say the release strategy of Peacock and theaters is a win-win for the overall ecosystem. Streamers seem to love horror, because they all see a notable growth in October due to Halloween-themed options.

We'll see how long Five Nights at Freddy's holds onto great box office draws, or whether it will get stale quickly like old pizza.