The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie release date has finally been announced. Universal Pictures has that it will hit theaters and Peacock simultaneously on October 27, 2023.

This Blumhouse-produced adaptation of the popular horror video game series will join Universal’s lineup of day-and-date releases for the spooky season.

As promised:#FNAF FANS: You asked and we delivered. #FNAFMovie is coming this Halloween on October 27. 2023!!!!! 205 days until the party. And that is the BIG NEWS — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) April 6, 2023

Producer Jason Blum took to Twitter to announce the release date, although he did not mention the simultaneous Peacock debut. Universal has previously employed this hybrid release strategy for movies like Halloween Kills (2021) and Halloween Ends (2022). Both films made their debut on Peacock the same day they opened in theaters.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie adaptation boasts an impressive cast, including Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Matthew Lillard. The film’s animatronic designs and technology are provided by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Directed by Emma Tammi, the film follows a security guard who faces a series of horrors at the pizza restaurant where he works the night shift. There are few details about what the movie adaptation will entail, but the games are loved by millions.

The Five Nights at Freddy series is a collection of survival horror games by Scott Cawthon. The central premise revolves around the player taking on the role of a nighttime security guard at a family-friendly pizza restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The restaurant features animatronic mascots that entertain children during the day. However, at night, these seemingly innocent animatronics become hostile and attempt to attack the security guard.

Throughout the game, players must monitor security cameras to prevent the animatronics from entering the security office and attacking them. Each game in the series is divided into five nights, with each night becoming progressively more difficult. Surviving all five nights is the primary objective, with additional challenges sometimes available in the form of bonus nights or custom game modes.

While the core gameplay mechanics remain consistent across the series, each installment introduces new locations, animatronics, and challenges. The games also feature a rich, underlying narrative, which has given rise to extensive fan theories and a dedicated community. Players must piece together the story through in-game clues, hidden minigames, and easter eggs.