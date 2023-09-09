The hype surrounding Colorado football is quite high, and why wouldn't it be? Head coach Deion Sanders immediately delivered an electric upset against TCU in his first game in charge, which has set the stage for a big rivalry game against Nebraska. The game hasn't begun yet, but it looks like Colorado fans are already in peak form as they attempt to make the lives of the Cornhuskers players miserable.

Nebraska is coming off a disappointing 13-10 loss to Minnesota to open their season, and they will be looking to bounce back against Colorado. However, that's going to be easier said than done, as the Buffaloes looked great in Week 1 against TCU, and their fans are already firing up NSFW chants well before the start of the game.

Nebraska makes its way to midfield and the Colorado student section greets them with the “Fuck Nebraska” chant pic.twitter.com/cMEzw9zdOh — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) September 9, 2023

The hype surrounding Colorado football is at an all time high right now, so it shouldn't be a surprise that fans are already fired up for their big game against Nebraska. Sanders and company have inspired quite a bit of belief in their team, and everyone is going to tune in to see how they follow up their outburst against the Horned Frogs in Week 1.

Nebraska will have a tough challenge in front of them when it comes to attempting to find their way into the win column over Colorado, and getting trashed on by the opposing fans certainly won't help them. If the fans are already this rowdy before the start of the game, it's safe to say that things could get even worse for the Cornhuskers once the game actually gets underway.