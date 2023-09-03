Former NFL star JJ Watt is in awe of what Deion Sanders has done with Colorado football.

While the Buffaloes have played just one game so far, their performance on Saturday to beat TCU football–a team that made it all the way to the national championship last year–was enough to raise hopes up and confidence that the team is in the right direction. Granted that the Horned Frogs are no longer the same team after losing a lot of last year's talents to the NFL, but the fact that Sanders was able to quickly turn around a team that won just one game in the previous season against a solid program is definitely worthy of recognition.

Fans and experts alive have heaped praise on Sanders following the Buffaloes' 45-42 win over the Horned Frogs, and Watt followed suit with an incredible message for Sanders and his Colorado football program.

“It cannot be overstated what Deion Sanders did today. To turn the whole Colorado program around from what it was last season to today beating a team that played in the National Championship last season… It’s one thing to talk about it. It's another to actually do it. Wow,” Watt said in the aftermath of the Buffaloes' victory.

Sure it's still a long season and Deion Sanders needs to show that his team can consistently compete at the highest level of college football. However, there's no denying that they can't wish for a better start than what they had.

JJ Watt is not the only NFL player to react to the Buffaloes' win. Even Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes couldn't help but be amazed on how quick Sanders was able to make the team a legitimate competitor.

“Crazy to see what Deion and Colorado has done already!” Mahomes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course now that the attention of the whole football world is on them, Colorado football is facing a ton of pressure to deliver. But if there's one thing fans should have learned by know, Sanders and his group are never deterred by such meager things.

Skip Bayless, Stephen A. Smith go crazy over Deion Sanders

Several media personalities made sure to give Deion Sanders his flowers as well after guiding the Buffaloes to their first win of the season. Among the reactions that have really stood out are those from ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith and FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless.

Both veteran sports media figures were hyped up to see Sanders get immediate success in his very first game with Colorado football, with Stephen A. himself describing it as a “sensational” performance.

“YYYEEEESSSSS!!!!!!! Colorado Football: 58 away from win over TCU Football. And Deion Sanders' SON, Shadeur Sanders put on an absolute show. 510 yds. He was SENSATIONAL!! What a performance! Go’ Head Prime! Go ‘Head Prime!! That’s what the hell I’m talking about,” Smith exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Bayless sent out a series of posts on X to express how ecstatic he is to see Colorado win. He even went as far as to saying that Colorado is now a Buffs County instead of Broncos County.

“Only man I know who could've pulled off what Deion Sanders just pulled off is … Deion Sanders,” Skip said. In another post, he shared “The message from Coach Prime and all his emerging stars: “We comin'.” Looks like they just arrived. I just saw LEGIT stars in Shedeur and Travis Hunter and Dylan Edwards, as well as Horn and Weaver at receiver and O and D lines that hung much better than I thought they would.”

It's a good day to be a Buffaloes fan, indeed.