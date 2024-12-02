The Calgary Flames were one of the best teams in the NHL very early on in 2024-25. In fact, they won each of their first four games in regulation in something of a surprise run. Things have cooled down as of late, but players like Dustin Wolf have helped the Flames remain competitive on the ice.

Calgary entered play on Sunday with a record of 12-9-4. They are tied on points with their hated intra-province rival Edmonton Oilers for fourth in the Pacific Division. Their early run of form has helped them occupy the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. However, the Flames are only two points clear of the Colorado Avalanche.

The Flames may not be a Stanley Cup contender in 2024-25. But few people around the game felt they were capable of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's certainly still early, but this is an inspiring start for Calgary.

Calgary may still miss the postseason once the regular season ends in April. However, there are signs that the Flames are not on their way out. In fact, they may be a rather tough opponent for other playoff contenders in the West. With this in mind, here are two reasons for hope a the Flames continue their 2024-25 campaign.

Dustin Wolf is on another level

Dustin Wolf entered Flames training camp as a favorite to win the starting goaltending job. He was Calgary's top prospect in the crease and enjoyed a cup of coffee in the NHL last year. However, expectations were low given his less-than-ideal form in the NHL in 2023-24.

He has dispelled a lot of those doubts so far this year. Wolf has played 13 games entering play Sunday, and he is on another level. He has played to a .918 save percentage, according to ESPN. Moreover, he has won eight of his 13 games in between the pipes.

More advanced numbers back up Wolf's strong start. He has the fifth-highest Goals Saved Above Average in 2024-25, according to Evolving Hockey. The Calgary puck-stopper is 11th in terms of Goals Saved Above Expected. And finally, Wolf is fifth in the league in terms of Goalie WAR.

The Flames have a lot of confidence in Dustin Wolf and have for a long time. Now, he is repaying this confidence with one of the best performances from any goalie in the NHL. If he remains consistent, Calgary is going to be a tough team to knock out of the playoff race.

The defense is there, and the offense should follow

Wolf has played a part in helping the Flames post some of the best defensive numbers in the game. In fact, Calgary is eighth in terms of the least amount of Goald Allowed Per 60 Minutes in all situations, according to Evolving Hockey. Overall, the team's overall defense is stout, as they are sixth in the NHL in terms of On-Ice Save Percentage.

Where the Flames struggle, however, is scoring goals. Despite Wolf's strong numbers, Calgary entered play Sunday with a -8 goal differential. This is tied for the second-lowest goal differential in the Pacific Division behind the Anaheim Ducks. Moreover, the Ducks are the only team in the division with fewer goals than Calgary.

However, there are some signs that the Flames' offense could come around. While the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators score fewer goals per 60 minutes, the team's expected numbers are better. They are 22nd in terms of xGF/60, and this goes up to 16th when looking strictly at 5v5 play.

This is certainly still less-than-ideal output from any team. Especially for a team that finds itself in the thick of a playoff race. In any event, any increase in goal production helps take pressure off the goaltending and defense. It may also help the Flames steal a few crucial wins down the stretch.