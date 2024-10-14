The Calgary Flames have dropped the puck on the 2024-25 season. So far, Calgary has had some early success. The Flames have won each of their first three games of the year. Furthermore, Calgary has scored four or more goals in each of these wins. This includes the first two games in which the team scored six goals in each game.

Whether Calgary can continue this momentum moving forward remains to be seen. However, the team's long-term projection entering the year paints a bleak picture. The Flames certainly have some talent on their roster. But when compared to Western Conference opponents, it's hard to see this team making much noise. Especially in a highly contested Pacific Division.

The Flames did make some interesting moves in the offseason. However, they also spent most of the offseason preparing for the future. Take a look at their trading Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils. Trading Markstrom wasn't a surprise, but the return they received certainly raised a few eyebrows.

Calgary certainly has an imperfect roster. But there is one crucial flaw that the team has to overcome in 2024-25. This flaw could spell disaster for the team if things don't progress as they hope over the next few months.

Flames have an uninspiring goaltending tandem

Flames general manager Craig Conroy was interested in the goaltending battle during training camp. Calgary had three goalies — Dustin Wolf, Dan Vladar, and Devin Cooley — battling for the starting job. In the end, Wolf and Vladar made the team out of training camp.

The Flames certainly have high hopes for Wolf. He has emerged as their top goaltending prospect over the last few seasons. In fact, Calgary currently believes he can become the goalie of the future down the line. However, his first impression was less than inspiring. Wolf played to an .893 save percentage in 17 games last year. Additionally, he had -4.49 Goals Saved Above Average and -7.72 Goals Saved Above Expected, according to Evolving Hockey.

Vladar did not fare much better, either. He played 20 games for the Flames during the regular season in 2023-24. He played to an even worse save percentage, recording an .882 clip. Furthermore, he had -11.25 Goals Saved Above Average and -10.76 Goals Saved Above Expected.

Their goaltending woes contributed to some rather poor numbers. Calgary finished with the ninth-highest Goals Against Per 60 Minutes last year. Additionally, they had the seventh-worst save percentage of any team in the league. The only Western Conference teams with a lower save percentage were the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks.

None of this is to say that the Flames should have kept Markstrom. Markstrom clearly wanted out, and trading him for assets over the summer put an end to trade speculation that swirled for months. However, Calgary did not meaningfully address this situation after moving on from their star goaltender. This is a huge gamble for the team to make.

The Flames hope Wolf can play well over a full season in the NHL. Since he received some extended game time last year, the hope is that he has a good idea of how the NHL game is played. And they hope Vladar can be a solid backup, helping them win games when Wolf takes a breather. All of this is fine, but it remains a major gamble.

The Flames could certainly surprise teams in 2024-25 if their roster gels together. However, they will only go as far as their goaltending takes them. If their goaltending crumbles, Calgary likely won't make much noise in the Pacific Division, let alone the Western Conference or the league as a whole.