The Calgary Flames visit the Anaheim Ducks as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Flames are 13-14-5 this season, and they have won their last two games. Nobody on their team has more than 23 points this season, but three players have at least 20. Yegor Sharangovich leads the team with 11 goals on the season while Blake Coleman has 10. Those are the only two players with double-digit goals this season.

The Ducks a 12-19-0 this season. They have won their last two games, but dropped seven of their last 10. Anaheim, much like the Flames, has just three players with 20 or more points on the season. Ryan Strome and Pavel Mintyukov have 15 assists each to lead the team. Frank Vatrano is the team leader in goals with 14. Mason McTavish is listed as day-to-day while John Gibson has landed on the IR.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Ducks Odds

Calgary Flames: ML (-182)

Anaheim Ducks: ML (-162)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Flames vs. Ducks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet+, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports West

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win

Calgary should be able to play well in net. On the season, they have been just average, but The Ducks do not have a good attack. Anaheim has the eighth-lowest shot percentage in the NHL at 9.2. Calgary, in the last three games, has allowed three, two, and one goals. When Calgary allowed three goals or less, they have a record of 12-4-2. There is a good chance the Ducks do not score any more than three goals in this one, so the Flames should be confident in their ability to win this game.

The Ducks allow 3.39 goals per game. They do not play well in the defensive zone, and their goalies struggle to keep the puck out of the net. Calgary needs to control the puck in the offensive zone and put pressure on the goaltender. If the Flames can do this, they will be able to cover the spread, and win this game.

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Flames are not a very good road team. Calgary is 5-8-4 away from home this season. To go along with that, the Flames allow 3.9 goals per game when playing on the road. I mentioned that the Ducks may not score a lot in this game. However, their best chance is this being played on home ice. When the Ducks score at least four goals, they are 9-1-0. That means 75 percent of their wins have come when they score at least four times. It seems as if there is a pattern in Anaheim with this. If the Ducks can get to four goals, they have a fantastic chance to win this game.

Final Flames-Ducks Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be tough. Anaheim is not a great team, but the Flames struggle on the road. However, I do expect Calgary to handle their business in this one. I am going to take the Flames moneyline because I do not feel confident they can win by two goals. Flames moneyline is my play.

Final Flames-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Flames ML (-182), Over 6.5 (+1.4)