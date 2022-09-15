Flames home arena is literally in shambles as NHL season looms

The Calgary Flames have called Scotiabank Saddledome home since the 1983 NHL season. And the arena is showing signs of wear and tear, according to new reports.

CBC News obtained documents revealing that chunks of concrete have fallen from the roof’s ring beam. Furthermore, other crumbling pieces of concrete were removed over fears of them falling from the roof.

The situation is so dire that netting is in place in order to catch any falling concrete. They installed the netting earlier this year. A source revealed to CBC News that the Flames home arena poses no threat to public safety.

Entuitive, an Alberta-based engineering firm, recommended to the city of Calgary that inspections take place every spring and fall. The city’s annual freeze-thaw cycles, according to the firm, cause damage to the roof of the Flames home arena.

Sonya Sharp, the chair of Calgary’s council of event centre committee, said she has not seen the reports. However, the council has received “high-level briefings” on the condition of the Flames home arena.

“I’m not an engineer and I will definitely admit that but to understand exactly from administration how secure and safe the building is for the general public is very important for council to understand,” said Sharp.

The Flames have a lease with the city of Calgary to use the Scotiabank Saddledome until 2033. The Flames and the city had an agreement last December on a new building, but the deal fell through.

However, talks are reportedly progressing. Sharp revealed the city and the Flames have had positive progress in their discussions. “The city, through the third party, is talking to CSEC, and we should all remain very optimistic that that’s going to continue,” she said.

The Flames are gearing up for a rather interesting season. The team made massive moves this past offseason, trading Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers and signing Nazem Kadri to a seven-year contract.