The Calgary Flames will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night, marking the first time this season that both teams that the late Johnny Gaudreau played for will face one another in the venue that Gaudreau called home for the first several years of his NHL career.

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were tragically killed by a drunk driver in New Jersey in late August while cycling the day before they were to attend their sister's wedding and serve as groomsmen, adding another layer to the devastation their family and friends felt.

The Blue Jackets have already raised a banner with Gaudreau's No. 13 on it to the rafters of Nationwide Arena, while there was an outpouring of grief from all across the NHL as well as other professional sports Leagues in North American and across the globe.

And in a classy gesture, the Flames hosted Guy Gaudreau, Johnny's father, at the Saddledome for their recent practice session. Afterward, Rasmus Anderson described a conversation they had about both hockey and life, via TSN.

“I told him he’s got to help us out there get our goal scoring going,” Andersson said. “He had his own conclusion why we’re not scoring. It was great just talking to him about that.”

The Flames and Blue Jackets will face off on Tuesday night starting at 9:00 PM EST. There will also be a special pre-game ceremony honoring the life of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

The kind gesture from the Flames helped Guy Gaudreau with the healing process following the tragic loss of Johnny and Matthew

Flames coach Ryan Huska later explained that he invited Guy Gaudreau to their practice session as a way of helping out an extended member of their family cope with the unthinkable loss he suffered, via TSN.

“Hockey is kind of a family, and he and his family were a big part of this community,” Huska said. “We asked him to help teach our guys how to score. He did a good job with his son, so we asked if he could help some of our players along today. It was nice to have him out there, for sure.”

Meanwhile, forward Blake Coleman used it as an opportunity to remind everyone about the fragility and uncertainty of life.

“It’s a reminder every day of how fragile life is and you’ve got to have your priorities right,” Coleman said. “I’ve got my little ones here today. Just little reminders to just spend time and be there for your family because you never know.”

It was a classy gesture for the Flames to reach out to the late Johnny Gaudreau's father like that, and he can rest assured knowing he has the full support of the organization as well as the Blue Jackets and the entire hockey community.