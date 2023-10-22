Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is appealing a decision by the NHL's Department of Player Safety to suspend him for 4 games following his hit on Patrik Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets in Friday night's game in Columbus.

As initially reported by @EricFrancis, Rasmus Andersson will appeal his four-game suspension. It will be heard by Commissioner Gary Bettman. Because it is lower than six games (and did not feature an in-person hearing), there is no independent arbitrator. Bettman has final say. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 22, 2023

The appeal will be heard by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman because the suspension was less than 6 games. If the suspension had been longer than games, the appeal would be heard by an independent arbitrator, according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and NHL Players Association.

Bettman will hear the appeal, and then he will make a final decision on whether the suspension stands, get reduced or is rescinded. In the past, Bettman has either let the suspension stand or reduced it, but he has not rescinded suspensions in previous appeals.

The controversial hit by Andersson occurred at the conclusion of the 3-1 victory by the Blue Jackets over the Flames. According to the ruling by Player Safety, Andersson launched himself into to Laine, and his elbow made “significant” contact with Laine's head.

Rasmus Andersson had never been suspended before for any incident. However, he had been fined in the past. Several of the Blue Jackets complained about the hit after the game, including former Flame Johnny Gaudreau.

The speedy Gaudreau described the hit as “unnecessary,” while Columbus head coach Pascal Vincent described the transgression as one that included a hit to the head that included the offending player leaving his feet.

Laine was not in the lineup for the Blue Jackets' game Saturday games against the Minnesota Wild.