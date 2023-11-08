Calgary Flames head coach Ryan Huska explained why Jonathan Huberdeau was benched in the third period on Tuesday evening.

The Calgary Flames came from behind to beat the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night, but they did it without one of their best players in Jonathan Huberdeau. Although the Canadian has evidently struggled since coming over in a trade from the Florida Panthers last season, the Flames aren't giving up on Huberdeau. It simply came down to him having a rough game and head coach Ryan Huska believing it was the best decision to bench Huberdeau in the third period.

Via the Calgary Sun:

“I thought Huby had an off-night and went into the third period and we wanted to try and get a little more flow and we went with the guys we felt were going and that’s pretty much all it came down to,” Flames head coach Ryan Huska said after the game.

“He’s fine. It’s not anything anyone wants to go through, ever, but at times it’s going to happen. You’re not going to have your a-plus game every night and we were trying to find a little bit of rhythm and flow to our game, and at that time we went with the guys we thought were going the best.”

Jonathan Huberdeau handled the situation like a true professional and was happy to see his team score three times in the third to overcome a 2-1 second-period deficit. In 12 contests thus far, the 30-year-old has just two goals and four assists. I'm sure Flames fans are kicking themselves after giving up Matthew Tkachuk in that blockbuster, but hopefully, Huberdeau will start to figure it out soon.

Calgary sits at 4-7-1 on the year.