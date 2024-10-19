ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Flames and the Kraken meet in Seattle! The Flames started off the season undefeated, while the Kraken have been solid up this point in the season as well. We continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Kraken prediction and pick.

The Calgary Flames were inconsistent last year and missed the playoffs. They already seem like a better team and they have only played four games. Nazem Kadri was the biggest key for the team last season, but this season Jonathan Huberdeau has started off red-hot and has carried the Flames. This team has a lot of potential this season.

The Seattle Kraken were also very inconsistent this past season. Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle are the keys to the team's success this season. They both started off this season red-hot and are key to the Kraken's success. The Kraken are a wildcard of a team, but they have the pieces to have a solid season.

Here are the Flames-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Kraken Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +130

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames struggled on defense last season. They allowed 3.26 goals per game and had an 89.7% save percentage. So far this season, the defense has played great and they are allowing 2.50 goals per game and they have a 91.8%. The defense will come down to the duo of Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar at goalie because they both have an even bigger role this year after appearing in a select amount of games. Wolf had seven wins and seven losses in 17 games last season and he allowed 3.16 goals per game with an 89.3% save percentage. Then, Vladar had eight wins and nine losses, allowing 3.62 goals per game with an 88.2% save percentage. This season, they both are 2-0 with Wolf allowing 2.02 goals per game and a 94.4% save percentage, while Vladar is allowing 2.96 goals per game and has an 88% save percentage.

The Flames' offense struggled last season and was very inconsistent. They scored 3.09 goals per game and they had a 9.8% shooting percentage on goal. In comparison, this season the Flames are the second-best offense in the NHL, scoring 4.75 goals per game with a 16.8%. Nazem Kadri carried this team on offense last season with 75 total points and 29 goals and 46 assists. This season, the offense has been balanced, but Jonathan Huberdeau leads the way with six total points and three goals through four games this season.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken struggled last season. Their offense was one of the worst in the league, scoring 2.61 goals per game and having a 9.1% shooting percentage. The Kraken have played better so far this season on offense. They are averaging 3.80 goals per game and they have a 12.3% shooting percentage. Jared McCann was the best player on this team last year with 62 points, and this year, McCann has been the best player on the team once again with seven total points through five games.

The Kraken defense was great last year, and they had to carry the team at certain points. They allowed 2.83 goals per game and had a 90.9% save percentage. This season, they are allowing 3.20 goals per game and have an 88.9% save percentage. The Kraken have two decent goalies in Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubhauer. Daccord had a 19 and 18 record last year, allowing 2.46 goals per game with a 91.6% save percentage. Then, Grubhauer had a 14 and 16 record, allowing 2.86 goals per game and with an 89.9% save percentage. This season, Daccord has a 2-0 record and allows 3.37 goals per game with a 90.1% save percentage, while Grubhauer has a 1-2 record and allows 3.07 goals per game with an 87.7% save percentage. The Flames make a tough matchup for the Kraken in this game.

Final Flames-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Flames are the better team in this game and should not only cover, but win this game outright. They are the better team right now. They won't stay undefeated for long, but the Kraken are not the team to end their early winning streak. The Kraken are playing well, but right now the Flames are more trustworthy. Expect a close game, but Calagry should cover and most likely win outright.

Final Flames-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Calgary Flames +1.5 (-192)