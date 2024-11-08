ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Buffalo Sabres look to continue their winning streak as they face the Calgary Flames. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Sabres prediction and pick.

The Flames come in sitting at 7-5-2 on the year but have lost six of their last eight games. Last time out, they faced the Boston Bruins. The two teams were tied after the first period, but the Bruins scored twice in the second period to make it 3-1. The Flames would score twice in the third period to force overtime, where they would fall on a Brad Marchand goal.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are 6-7-1 on the year but have two their last two. Last time out, the Sabres faced the Rangers. It was a dominating game for the Sabres. They took the lead just 26 seconds into the game. they would then add four goals in the second period. They would go on to win the game 6-1.

Here are the Flames-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Sabres Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +125

Buffalo Sabres: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Flames vs Sabres

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Flames has been led by Andrei Kuzmenko and Nazem Kadri. Kuzmenko has a goal and six assists this year while having a goal and two assists this year on the power play. Nazem Kadri has five goals and three assists this year, including a goal and an assist on the power play. Connor Zary joins them on the top line, and he has scored three goals and added five assists this year.

The team leader in points this year comes from the blue line. Rasmus Andersson has four goals and seven assists this year, leading the team with 11 points. Meanwhile, third-line forward Jonathan Huberdeau has been solid as well. He has scored five goals and three assists. All three of the assists have come on the power play. Finally, Blake Coleman has been solid this year, coming in with three goals and four assists on the year.

Dan Vladar is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 3-3-1 on the year with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 27 of 30 shots but took the loss to the Edmonton Oilers. It was the fourth time in five games he has had a save percentage over .900.

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres top line is led by JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch. Tuch was tied for the team lead in points, having 22 goals, 37 assists, and 59 total points in 75 games. Tuch has been great this year, with four goals and eight assists on the year. Tage Thompson was also solid last year. He has 29 goals, 37 assists, and a total of 56 points. Thompson has scored nine times this year, and he has added seven assists. Finally, JJ Peterka scored 28 times with 22 assists in 82 games last year. Peterka has six goals and six assists this year.

The Sabres also bring back Rasmus Dahlin on the blue line. He was tied for the team lead in points. Dahlin had 20 goals and 39 assists last year, including six goals and 14 assists on the power play. Dahlin has two goals and eight assists this year. Further, Owen Power has been great from the blue line. He has three goals and six assists on the year. Jason Zucker rounds out the top players on the year for the Sabres. He has three goals and eight assists this year, with both goals coming on the power play this season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be tending the twine for the Sabres in this one. He is 5-4-1 on the year with a 2.73 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage. Luukkonen was great in his last three starts. Over his last three starts, he has allowed four goals on 87 shots. He is 2-1 in those three games.

Final Flames-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Sabres come in as favorites in terms of odds in this early-season NHL game. The Flames are not scoring well this year, scoring just 2.86 goals per game this year. They have struggled on the power play, converting on just 17.1 percent of their chances this year, 21st in the NHL. They are also tied for 16th in the NHL in goals against per game this year. Meanwhile, the Sabres are scoring 3.36 goals per game this season. They have also struggled on the power play, and are tied for 16th in the NHL with the Flames in goals-against per game. Still, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been solid as of late, and the Sabres have been the better team recently.

Final Flames-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Sabres ML (-150)