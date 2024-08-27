Flau'jae Johnson tapped veteran rapper Lil Wayne in her new song “Came Out A Best.” Johnson, who just dropped her debut project “Best of Both Worlds,” earlier this year, just dropped a new single featuring the New Orleans legend.

Johnson and Lil Tunechi reminisced about Johnson's time on Louisiana State University (LSU)'s womens basketball national championship winning team in her new music video. In the music video, Johnson and Lil Wayne party with her NCAA trophy LSU won last year making it the first time the franchise became championships.

The music video features Johnson at basketball practice with a cameo from her coach, Kim Mulkey. Lil Wayne comes in later in the music video and Johnson continues to highlight the big win last year against the Iowa Hawkeyes. She also shouts out LSU fans, her teammate Angel Reese, as well as Joe Burrow, Shaquille O'Neal who are also LSU almuni.

Johnson's “Best Of Both Worlds” dropped back in June which including Wayne, features NLE Choppa and 2Rare.

“I've love combining my two talents. Best of Both Worlds shows you don't have to choose one path—you can excel in multiple arenas,” said Flau'jae per Complex. “This project reflects who I am—a basketball player, a rapper, and someone who refuses to be put in a box. I hope my fans can feel the passion and dedication I've poured into every song.”

The point guard signed a deal with Roc Nation in 2019.

However, she is not giving up on her dreams to make the WNBA.

“I wanna play the best of the best like as a competitor,” Johnson said about what's next after college.

“It’s a long time until then,” Johnson continued, “but it’s always been my dream to go to the WNBA since I knew that it was a league I could really compete in.”

Take a look at the music video below: