Former Florida A&M football star and Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell made a statement to start year two of his NFL career. Bell posted a team-high total of 10 tackles (4 solo) and a pass breakup vs. the Jaguars on Saturday evening.

Talk about reading keys; Lord have mercy Markquese Bell 🫨 MUG alignment on the TE & reads run (I tell guys if he gets his head involved in it, he’s blocking); reacts with urgency and good angles 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/wlOsoRKzoC — Coach Neal (@dLastnameNeal) August 13, 2023

Social media was buzzing over his play on Saturday.

BJ Jones, acclaimed HBCU sports commentator, tweeted, “Markquese Bell was out there doing Markquese Bell type things yesterday for the Cowboys. Kid was all over the field with 10 tackles and a PBU.”

“Should’ve never ended up undrafted last year! Markquese Bell was one of my favorite safeties in the 2022 class,” tweeted Philidelphia Inquirer writer Devin Jackson.

“Really good to see one of my Bootleg Defensive Gems from last year (Markquese Bell) continuing to build his game in the NFL.” tweeted Bootleg Football co-creator EJ Snyder.

“Markquese Bell also continues to impress when given the opportunity,” tweeted Cowboys fan Jojo

Bell was a standout defensive player in his two seasons with Florida A&M. In 2019, he tallied 61 tackles (38 solo), 5 interceptions, 14 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He performed even better in 2021, finishing the year with 95 tackles (71 solo), 2 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 1 pass deflection. FAMU made the NCAA FCS Playoffs in 2021 and Bell used that moment to further showcase his skills in hopes of continuing his playing career on the professional level, ending the game with 16 total tackles and one forced fumble in the 38-14 loss.

Markquese Bell was eligible to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft but no HBCU player was picked. Bell signed an Undrafted Free Agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys after a bidding war occurred with several teams including the eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. He played five games last season and totaled one solo tackle.

Bell looks to get more playing time this season and his strong performance to start the preseason definitely is a great start.