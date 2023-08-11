The Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Dallas Cowboys in preseason action. We are at AT&T Field, sharing our NFL odds series, making a Jaguars-Cowboys prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Jaguars are coming off a season where they went 9-8 and won the AFC South. Then, they rallied from a 28-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers before falling in the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Royals.

The Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 season where they finished second in the NFC East. Unfortunately, they fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round to end another season on a disappointing note.

Trevor Lawrence returns to the Jags after passing for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Additionally, Travis Etienne Jr. returns after rushing 220 times for 1,125 yards and five scores. Christian Kirk caught 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Christian Kirk had 82 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight scores. Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards and five touchdowns. Likewise, tight end Evan Engram had 73 catches for 766 yards and four scores.

Dak Prescott returns to the Cowboys after passing for 2,860 yards with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Also, running back Tony Pollard rushed 193 times for 1,007 yards and nine scores. Ceedee Lamb caught 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns.

But we will not likely not see Prescott play in this showdown. Ironically, Prescott is struggling in training camp, and there are concerns to how he will play this year. Expect to see many backups play and the stars to sit out.

The Jaguars will play all their healthy starters for at least one series. Lawrence played in just seven series during the preseason last year. Additionally, he did not play in the first preseason game. But we will see the 2023 debut of Calvin Ridley, who returns from a season-long suspension.

Here are the Jaguars-Cowboys Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Jacksonville Jaguars: -3.5 (-115)

Dallas Cowboys: +3.5 (-105)

Over: 37 (-110)

Under: 37 (-110)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Cowboys

TV: ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC

Stream: NFL+

Time: 8:01 PM ET/5:01 PM PT

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

The Jaguars had a lot of draft picks in 2023. Now, we will get to see how they do in their NFL debut. Offensive tackle Anton Harrison comes from Oklahoma and will look to make an impact. Therefore, we will see how he does. Tight end Brenton Strange will play as Engram's backup and should see a few series in this contest. However, all eyes will be on one player.

Running back and third-round draft pick Tank Bigsby makes his debut this week. Hence, it will be interesting to see what the big running back can do. Bigsby will likely be the backup to Etienne this season. Also, he can run and pass, making him the ultimate weapon.

Linebacker Ventell Miller comes to the Jaguars from Florida and is looking to secure a role in this defense. Moreover, he will get the chance to show off his skills. Defensive end Tyler Lacy will also have the opportunity to display what he can do in this contest. Meanwhile, linebacker Yasir Abdullah will also look to make an impact.

The Jaguars will cover the spread because they have a talent pool of great players through the draft. Now, they have the depth to make a run.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys will showcase a few new players in this contest. Ultimately, they may rest many of their starters. We will get our first look at first-round draft pick Mazi Smith, a defensive tackle from Michigan. Therefore, the run stopper will look to make an impact and clog the middle. Smith is the first defensive tackle the Cowboys have taken in the first round since 1991.

The Cowboys also drafted Luke Schoonmaker will battle with Jake Ferguson and could take over the starting tight end job by the end of the preseason. Also, we will see our first glimpse of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown as he will make a good addition to the defense that can help Leighton Vander Esch on the defense.

The Cowboys will cover the spread because their draft picks will excel. Additionally, they have the talent to overcome some holes.

Final Jaguars-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

Both teams are contenders. Therefore, neither wants an injury. But expect the Jags to play their starters for at least one series, possibly two. Hence, that is why they will cover the spread and beat the Cowboys in this preseason game.

Final Jaguars-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars: -4 (-110)