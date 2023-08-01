Matthew Slater, son of Jackson State legend and Pro Football Hall Of Famer Jackie Slater, weighed in on the lack of HBCU players picked in the 2023 NFL draft at Tuesday's practice. Asked about his team selecting Jackson State alum Isaiah Bolden, the New England Patriots veteran expressed optimism about HBCUs beginning to get more nationwide attention.

“It's great to see HBCUs get the attention that they deserve…There's so much rich history there,” Slater told Khari A. Thompson of Boston.com. “You know, when you look at the trajectory of those schools, it's sad now that they don't get the type of players that they used to get…But, those schools mean so much to our community, they mean so much to our history and it's great that they're starting to get the attention that they deserve.”

I asked Matthew Slater, whose dad Pro Football Hall of Fame OL Jackie Slater played at Jackson State, for his thoughts on the Patriots selecting the only HBCU player in the Draft (Isaiah Bolden) this year. Thoughtful response and a shoutout to @gojsutigersfb here. pic.twitter.com/6MiemwtV4T — Khari A Thompson (@_KhariThompson) August 1, 2023

Matthew Slater started off his comments by shouting out Jackson State, where his parents also attended school.

“First of all, shout out to the JSU Tigers. I'm a tiger baby because both my parents went there.”

Slater's father, Jackie Slater, was a standout offensive tackle for the Tigers. A teammate of fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Payton, the elder Slater spent three seasons at Jackson State before being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1976.

Jackie Slater was a symbol of durability during his time in the NFL. He played 259 games, setting a record for games played by an offensive lineman. He was also the first player to play 20 seasons for one team. Slater was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.