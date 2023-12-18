Following Florida A&M's Celebration Bowl victory, the Rattlers made a huge transfer portal acquisition as Clemson TE Sage Ennis has comitted to the team.

Florida A&M landed a big-time transfer hours after winning the 2023 Celebration Bowl over Howard University. Former Clemson Tight End Sage Ennis committed to the Rattlers, returning to his home state to play for the team of his former high school coach and current Albany State coach Quinn Gray.

Ennis announced that he was joining the Rattlers via his social media account, posting a graphic signifying his commitment and simply saying, “I’m Coming Home”

He entered the transfer portal departing Clemson on November 30th, saying in his post about his departure, “I would first like to thank God for providing me with the opportunity to compete as a student-athlete at Clemson University. I am very grateful for all of the friendships, relationships, and mentorships I have developed during my time here. Lastly, I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal. Thank you, Clemson.”

Per Ennis's social media account, he then received an offer from Florida A&M on December 4th. It didn't take long for him to commit to the Rattlers, announcing his intent to join the team 13 days later.

Ennis, during his three-year tenure with Clemson, showcased productivity as a player. He made six career catches for 77 yards in 449 offensive snaps across 41 games, including two starts. He will be valuable for the Rattlers as they look to reload as they lose key pieces of their offense next season, including fifth-year TE Kamari Young.