Florida A&M is making major moves to enhance the fan experience. The school revealed Thursday they're introducing Rattlers+, which is going to be a live-streaming outlet to watch all sports.

“I'm elated to bring Rattlers+ to Rattler Nation,” said director of communications & digital strategies, Josh Padilla, via famuathletics.com. Rattlers+ will give fans a one-stop shop to watch live events, classic games, mic'd ups, day in the lives, and more.

Also, I look forward to continue working with our talented student videographers and content creators at Florida A&M to produce more content for Rattler Nation.”

From behind-the-scenes content to highlights of various sports, it's the perfect place for Rattlers supporters to stay in tune with all the programs at this HBCU school, whether it's football, basketball, or baseball.

The Rattlers are a division one program that competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. They haven't had a lot of success on the national stage but the basketball team has made the NCAA tournament three times in their history.

If you're a Florida A&M fan, you can now watch sports anywhere on your phone with this new streaming service. The behind-the-scenes footage will also give students on campus a closer look at how these athletes shuffle life between the classroom and the field.