Florida A&M University proudly celebrates the appointment of Professor Embry J. Kidd to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. With a Senate vote of 49-45 on November 18, Kidd now joins the Atlanta-based court, which oversees appeals from Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. This milestone makes Kidd one of only two Black judges currently serving on the court, alongside Judge Nancy Abudu, also appointed by President Joe Biden.

Professor Kidd, who has been an adjunct faculty member at FAMU’s College of Law since 2022, has built an impressive career. After graduating with high honors from Emory University as a Robert W. Woodruff Scholar in 2005, he earned his law degree from Yale Law School. Following graduation, Kidd clerked for Judge Roger L. Gregory of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, marking the beginning of his distinguished legal journey.

Kidd later worked at the prestigious firm Williams & Connolly in Washington, D.C., before transitioning to public service. As a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, he tackled cases ranging from white-collar crime to public corruption and narcotics trafficking. In 2019, he was appointed as a U.S. Magistrate Judge, where he has issued over 13,700 opinions, earning widespread respect for his legal expertise and fairness.

Kidd’s confirmation comes as part of President Biden’s broader effort to diversify the judiciary. The president’s judicial appointments have overwhelmingly included women and people of color, fulfilling his promise to create a bench that reflects the nation’s diversity. Kidd now fills the vacancy left by Judge Charles Wilson, who was only the second Black judge to serve on the Eleventh Circuit.

During the confirmation process, Kidd received bipartisan recognition for his qualifications, though some Republican senators questioned aspects of his academic affiliations. Kidd handled the scrutiny with professionalism, emphasizing his commitment to judicial integrity.

Professor Kidd’s elevation to the federal bench highlights the impact of HBCUs like Florida A&M in producing leaders who break barriers. His legal expertise, combined with his dedication to teaching at FAMU, serves as an inspiration to aspiring lawyers and students alike.

As he begins this new chapter, Kidd carries with him the proud legacy of FAMU and a commitment to fairness and justice, ensuring his place as a trailblazer in the federal judiciary.