Rapper Real Boston Richey has apologized to Florida A&M for filming his “Send A Blitz” video on campus. The 2023 XXL Freshman released a statement this evening expressing remorse for the backlash caused by the video being recorded in the Galimore-Powell Field House as well as his support of the Florida A&M football team.

“The video was not meant to be disrespectful in any way but to highlight my love for the school and its teams,” Richey said in the statement released on his Instagram account.

Real Boston Richey released the video for his song “Send A Blitz” on July 21st. Hours later, Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons released a statement suspending all football activities pending an investigation into the matter. According to Simmons, the video showcasing university-licensed apparel from Nike and the filming of the video could jeopardize agreements with the football program.

FAMU Athletic Director Tiffani Dawn-Sykes announced that the suspension was lifted on July 24th. Simmons also confirmed that the filming of the video didn't violate NCAA rules and that university apparel agreements were still intact. The university's response to the video prompted backlash from social media users, who felt as if the “Send A Blitz” music video being filmed on campus was good publicity for the university.

Simmons, in a meeting with the alumni group 220 Quarterback Club on July 26th, spoke about the investigation.

“We can't talk much about the details because we're doing an internal investigation within the university. The decision by AD Sykes and I to suspend operations was to get out in front of things and really get our team back together. We met Monday morning as a team and we're all on the same page. That situation won't have any lasting impact on our season in my opinion.”

Florida A&M officials, as of this writing, have yet to release a public statement about the apology.