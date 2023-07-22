Florida A&M Rattlers football head coach Willie Simmons has suspended all team activities after an NSFW rap music video, a song titled ‘Send A Blitz' by rapper Real Boston Richey, was filmed in the locker room without permission. Simmons announced the decision in a statement posted onto his Twitter account on Friday night.

Here's what Simmons said in a statement, “Earlier today, it was brought to my attention that a rap video was shot by a prominent rapper in the football locker room of Galimore-Power Fieldhouse without proper authorization. The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M's core values, principles, and beliefs, and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell but also licensed apparel that potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements.”

The Florida A&M football coach went on to say that amid the investigation, he is suspending all team-related activities until further notice. Simmons acknowledged his team “failed” to live up to the standard they have set but emphasized that he believes they'll learn from this.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The music video, which shows Real Boston Richey in the team's locker room wearing a helmet and Rattlers shirt, was released on YouTube just under 24 hours ago.

Boston Richey, who is a Florida native, had performed at Florida A&M football's homecoming this past season.

Simmons, 43, has been the head coach of the Rattlers, an HBCU school in the SWAC conference, since the 2018 season. There will surely be more details about this situation as the story continues to develop.