After being listed as the third ranked HBCU on U.S. News & World Report's top HBCUs list, the Rattlers rank as the top HBCU according to Niche.

College admission service Niche released their “2024 Best HBCUs In America” list last week and Florida A&M was ranked as the #1 HBCU. Not far behind the Rattlers are Spelman College at #2 and Howard University at #3. Ironically, these three institutions are ranked as the top three HBCUs in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.

FAMU President Larry Robinson said that he is pleased about the new ranking.

“Great things happen every day at FAMU and we are proud to know that what we do is being recognized nationally,” he said in a statement about the For 136 years, FAMU has been in the business of changing and transforming lives and we will continue to stay true to this important mission.”

Founded in 2002, Niche analyzes numerous public data sets from sources like the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Post-Secondary Education, The Center for Measuring University Performance, and the National Center for Education Statistics to create college and graduate school rankings. Along with Florida A&M's top ranking in Niche and U.S. News & World Report list, they were recognized in the Top 100 Public HBCUs list as the ninety-first ranked HBCU

The HBCU located in Tallahassee is a public coed historically black land grant university. This new ranking is not the first time the university has been recognized as a top institution; for 5 consecutive years it has been named the top public HBCU. FAMU is now one of the first public historically black institutions to earn the top one ranking , as the colleges who previously held the spot were classified as private universities.

The institution's athletics, specifically their football team, just won The Annual Celebration Bowl against Howard University in Atlanta Georgia. Their marching band who accompanied the football team at the highly anticipated game, The Marching 100, is a nationally recognized organization on their campus as well. As FAMU continues to be recognized for their outstanding accomplishments, it will be exciting to see all they will achieve in the New Year.