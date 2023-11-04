Florida A&M, following a great homecoming week that ended in a huge victory over Prairie View A&M, has announced the 2024 homecoming date.

Following a successful homecoming week that ended in a 45-7 rout over Prairie View A&M University, Florida A&M has announced the date for their 2024 homecoming festivities as well as their homecoming opponent. Per the institution's social media, the date for FAMU's homecoming is November 2, 2024. They'll be matching up against the Texas Southern University Tigers out of the SWAC West.

Rattler Nation, We know you’re still celebrating and recovering from last week’s homecoming, but start preparing for next year’s as we’ll play Texas Southern on November 2, 2024, for homecoming!#FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/uKlkrevozM — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) November 3, 2023

Announcing homecoming dates a year in advance seems to be the new trend in HBCU athletics. North Carolina A&T recently announced that their homecoming festivities, known as the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth” or GHOE, would take place on October 19th. Tuskegee University has also announced that their homecoming would be November 9, 2024 against in-state rival Miles College.

Florida A&M officially transitioned to the SWAC in 2021 and has been prominent since their first game against Deion Sanders's Jackson State Tigers. They've only lost two conference games since entering the conference (both against Jackson State) and secured an FCS playoff birth in 2021. They've also already clinched a spot in the SWAC championship as the East division champions with dominant wins over Jackson State, Alabama State, and Mississippi Valley State.

Florida A&M gears up to play Alabama A&M, one of their two final east division games, today at 2 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.